Military officers unload sacks of sand next to a hole in the ground (R), where a 250 kg World War Two bomb was found during excavation works at a gas station, before an operation to defuse it that will take place on Sunday, in Thessaloniki, Greece February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Military officers jump into a hole in the ground to inspect a 250 kg World War Two bomb that was found during excavation works at a gas station on the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A military officer looks into a hole in the ground where a 250 kg World War Two bomb was found during excavation works at a gas station on the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

ATHENS Up to 72,000 people will be evacuated from their homes in Greece's second-biggest city of Thessaloniki on Sunday so experts can defuse and remove a World War Two bomb.

The 250 kg bomb was discovered about 5 meters below ground during excavation works at a gas station last week. Military experts will attempt to defuse the bomb where it is in an operation expected to last several hours.

Starting at 6 a.m (0400 GMT) on Sunday, buses will take residents living within a 2 km (1.2 miles) radius of the bomb site to local gyms, stadiums and cafes, police said, in the country's biggest peacetime evacuation.

