Greece's Samaras says euro exit not an option, would be disaster

ROME (Reuters) - Greece leaving the euro zone is not an option and would be a disaster, its Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said at a meeting of Christian Democrat leaders in Rome on Friday.

“An exit from the euro zone is not a choice for Greece, it’s a nightmare. For us it’s not an option, it’s a total disaster,” Samaras said.

“And it’s not going to be easy for the rest of our partners, because once a country is out of the euro zone, speculators will start hitting the next weakest link, then the next one.”

He also said his country had all necessary resources to recover from its financial crisis.