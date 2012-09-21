FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Samaras says euro exit not an option, would be disaster
September 21, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

Greece's Samaras says euro exit not an option, would be disaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Greece leaving the euro zone is not an option and would be a disaster, its Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said at a meeting of Christian Democrat leaders in Rome on Friday.

“An exit from the euro zone is not a choice for Greece, it’s a nightmare. For us it’s not an option, it’s a total disaster,” Samaras said.

“And it’s not going to be easy for the rest of our partners, because once a country is out of the euro zone, speculators will start hitting the next weakest link, then the next one.”

He also said his country had all necessary resources to recover from its financial crisis.

Reporting by Catherine Hornby, writing by Naomi O'Leary

