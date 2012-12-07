Makeshift bomb explodes outside Greek ex-minister's home

ATHENS (Reuters) - A small makeshift bomb exploded outside the home of a former Greek finance minister on Friday, torching two of his cars but causing no injuries, police said.

Homemade bomb attacks against politicians - usually gas canisters or explosives packed together - have been on the rise as Greece suffers record unemployment and a fifth year of recession. There is widespread anger among Greeks worn down by austerity.

Seven gas canisters exploded in the early hours of the morning outside Yannos Panantoniou’s apartment building in an upmarket Athens suburb, police said. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, they said.

Panantoniou was finance minister from 1994 to 2003, holding the post when Athens adopted the euro in 2001. He also held the post of defense minister from 2003 to 2004.

Three similar blasts have occurred in the past two weeks - outside the homes of a criminal prosecutor and a former environment ministry official as well as the offices of the ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn party in Athens.