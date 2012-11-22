FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bomb explodes outside Greek deputy prosecutor's home
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 22, 2012 / 1:50 AM / in 5 years

Bomb explodes outside Greek deputy prosecutor's home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Greek police explosives expert searches for evidence at the area outside a house in Chalandri suburb, north of Athens, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - A small bomb exploded outside the Athens home of a Greek deputy prosecutor early on Thursday, causing no injuries but damaging houses and cars, police said.

The explosive device was placed in the front yard of the house and three houses and two cars were damaged when it exploded, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

Several small makeshift bombs have exploded in Greece in recent years as the country struggles through harsh austerity measures imposed by foreign lenders. Gas canisters are often left at tax offices and politicians’ offices.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.