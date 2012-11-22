Bomb explodes outside Greek deputy prosecutor's home

A Greek police explosives expert searches for evidence at the area outside a house in Chalandri suburb, north of Athens, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - A small bomb exploded outside the Athens home of a Greek deputy prosecutor early on Thursday, causing no injuries but damaging houses and cars, police said.

The explosive device was placed in the front yard of the house and three houses and two cars were damaged when it exploded, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

Several small makeshift bombs have exploded in Greece in recent years as the country struggles through harsh austerity measures imposed by foreign lenders. Gas canisters are often left at tax offices and politicians’ offices.