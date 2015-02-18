Athens to request extension of loan agreement on Thursday morning

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will request an extension of its loan agreement from its euro zone partners on Thursday morning, a Greek government official said on Wednesday.

Athens was initially expected to ask for an extension on Wednesday.

“The request will be submitted tomorrow,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The new government refuses to seek an extension of the EU/IMF bailout program, which is due to expire on Feb. 28, because of its demands for austerity policies. Instead it wants to extend an agreement on loans.