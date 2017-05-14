Chile rains leave four dead, thousands homeless
SANTIAGO Intense rains and snowstorms in central and southern Chile have left four people dead and nearly 3,000 homeless, as well as hundreds of thousands without power, authorities said on Saturday.
ATHENS One person died and two others were injured when a fire fanned by an early heatwave tore through a forested area in a town near Athens on Sunday, the fire brigade said.
TV pictures showed plumes of smoke rising above the town of Agioi Theodoroi, some 65 km (40 miles) west of Athens, as the fire burned through large areas of woodland. Rescuers recovered a body burned beyond recognition, and at least two homes were charred in the blaze.
Several dozen firefighters with 32 fire engines and six aircraft battled the flames, which had died down by early evening.
Forest fires are common during the summer months in Greece, but temperatures rose to 34 degrees Celsius over the weekend, unusually high for mid-May.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Gareth Jones)
SANTIAGO Intense rains and snowstorms in central and southern Chile have left four people dead and nearly 3,000 homeless, as well as hundreds of thousands without power, authorities said on Saturday.
OSLO U.S. President Donald Trump is sending U.S. energy production "back to the past" with disastrous decisions to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement and to promote the coal industry, a senior Vatican official said on Friday.