ATHENS Greek air traffic controllers on Saturday called off a planned strike after a "constructive" meeting with the transport minister, cancelling labor action that would have grounded flights for four days.

Their union had said earlier in the week that it would stage 24-hour strikes on Oct. 9, 10 and Oct. 12 and 13 in protest at changes to their job descriptions under reforms pursued by the country's foreign creditors.

The strikes would have coincided with the submission of draft legislation to parliament changing the structure of the civil aviation department.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Andrew Roche)