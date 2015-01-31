Greek finance minister to meet French counterpart on Sunday

PARIS/ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis will meet with his French counterpart Michel Sapin in Paris on Sunday, the French finance ministry said on Saturday.

The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. local time (1100 ET) on Sunday and the two ministers will make a joint statement to media at 6.30 p.m., the ministry said in a statement.

No one at the Greek finance ministry in Athens was immediately available for comment.

Late on Friday, a source close to the French president’s office told Reuters that President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel “agreed that it is important to respect the choices of the Greek people and for Greece to respect its commitments” to the holders of its debt.

“There is a need for dialogue and exchange to better understand the intentions of the Greek government,” the source said after Hollande and Merkel met over dinner in the French city of Strasbourg. They made no comments afterwards.

The new Greek government wants to renegotiate the country’s debt and end the austerity measures that it says its EU partners have imposed on Greece.