Greek banks expect to resume ECB funding: senior banker
#World News
May 22, 2012 / 8:45 AM / 5 years ago

Greek banks expect to resume ECB funding: senior banker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s largest banks will be able to obtain funding directly from the European Central Bank after they receive an 18 billion euros recapitalization this week, a senior banker at one of the four banks receiving the funding said.

The ECB said last week it had cut off some Greek banks from its liquidity operations because their capital had fallen too low. The banks expect to receive the 18 billion in the form of European Financial Stability Fund bonds by Friday, the banker said.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Peter Graff

