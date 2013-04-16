FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek banks' ECB funding drops in March, ELA flat
April 16, 2013 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

Greek banks' ECB funding drops in March, ELA flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Euro sculpture is pictured in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

ATHENS (Reuters) - European Central Bank funding to Greek banks fell by 4.5 billion euros in March while emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the country’s central bank was broadly flat, Bank of Greece data showed on Tuesday.

Greek banks resumed funding from the ECB in December. Borrowing from the ECB is about two percentage points cheaper than ELA funding.

ECB funding to Greek banks dropped to 70.73 billion euros last month from 75.23 billion in February, with emergency liquidity assistance from the Bank of Greece at 21.22 billion euros in March from 21.16 billion in February.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
