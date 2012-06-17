Germany sees Greek result as commitment to bailout

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany sees Greece’s election results, if confirmed, as a commitment to the reforms demanded as part of an international bailout for the indebted country, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday.

Pro-bailout parties were on course to secure a parliamentary majority in Athens. An official projection released by Greece’s interior ministry showed the conservative New Democracy taking 29.5 percent, with the radical leftist SYRIZA bloc just behind on 27.1. The PASOK Socialists were set to take 12.3 percent of the vote.

“The German Federal Government would consider such a result a decision by Greek voters to forge ahead with the implementation of far-reaching economic and fiscal reforms,” Schaeuble said in a statement.

Schaeuble added that New Democracy Chairman Antonis Samaras had told euro zone finance ministers in February he was committed to the bailout program.

“This program, developed and agreed with Greece, has only one goal: to put the country back on the path of economic prosperity and stability. This path will be neither short nor easy but is necessary and will give the Greek people the prospect of a better future,” he said.