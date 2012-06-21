FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2012 / 1:34 PM / in 5 years

Greek government wants to revise bailout but stay in euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - The new Greek government plans to revise the terms of its bailout from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund without jeopardizing membership of the euro zone, according to a policy document published on Thursday.

“The unity government’s goal is to tackle the crisis, open the road to growth and revise terms of the bailout without putting at risk the country’s European course, nor its euro zone membership,” the document agreed by the coalition said.

Structural reforms and achieving a balanced budget will also not be in doubt, the government added. Greece’s European partners say they are open to adjustments to the bailout but not radical revisions.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

