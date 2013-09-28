Greece says no risk of political instability after Golden Dawn arrests

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s finance minister played down the risk of political instability after police arrested the leader of the far-right Golden Dawn party, two of its lawmakers and party members on Saturday.
“There is no risk of destabilization,” Yannis Stournaras told reporters after a meeting in which Prime Minister Antonis Samaras briefed Greece’s European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders on the crackdown against the party.
