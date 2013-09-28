FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece says no risk of political instability after Golden Dawn arrests
September 28, 2013 / 9:54 AM / 4 years ago

Greece says no risk of political instability after Golden Dawn arrests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s finance minister played down the risk of political instability after police arrested the leader of the far-right Golden Dawn party, two of its lawmakers and party members on Saturday.

“There is no risk of destabilization,” Yannis Stournaras told reporters after a meeting in which Prime Minister Antonis Samaras briefed Greece’s European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders on the crackdown against the party.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Janet Lawrence

