Greece says all Golden Dawn members assured of fair trial
September 28, 2013 / 10:20 AM / 4 years ago

Greece says all Golden Dawn members assured of fair trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Lawmakers and members of the far-right Golden Dawn party arrested on Saturday on charges of being part of a criminal organization will get a fair trial, Greek Justice Minister Haralambos Athanassiou said.

“Democracy in Greece is strong,” the minister said after meeting Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and Public Order Minister Nikos Dendias. “All those arrested will have a fair trial.”

Senior Golden Dawn members, including its leader, were arrested on Saturday in the biggest crackdown against a political party in Greece since the fall of a military junta in 1974.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Janet Lawrence

