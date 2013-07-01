FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek government majority rises after independent lawmakers join
#World News
July 1, 2013 / 4:03 PM / in 4 years

Greek government majority rises after independent lawmakers join

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras (C) arrives for a cabinet meeting in Athens June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Two independent lawmakers have joined Greece’s ruling New Democracy party, the prime minister’s office said on Monday, bolstering the coalition government’s majority to five seats.

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras’s government was left with a tiny majority in parliament last month following the departure of one of his junior partners over the abrupt closure of the state broadcaster.

New Democracy and the Socialist PASOK combined have 155 lawmakers in the 300-seat assembly.

Reporting Harry Papachristou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris

