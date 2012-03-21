Greece unveils details of bond swap advisers' pay

Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos (C) is followed by journalists as he arrives at an Institute of International Finance meeting in Washington, July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece unveiled details of payments to its two main debt restructuring advisers late on Wednesday to knock down a local website report that they had received 74 million euros.

Greece averted the immediate threat of an uncontrolled default earlier this month after a large majority of private creditors agreed to a bond swap deal that cut its public debt by about 100 billion euros.

Holders of bonds with a face value of 197 billion euros either accepted voluntarily or were forced to take part in the deal. Up to 9 billion euros of additional bonds could sign up to the deal when a second deadline expires on Friday.

The finance ministry said Lazard Freres is being paid 0.015 percent of the face amount of the bonds swapped, with its compensation capped at 25 million euros. ($32.98 million)

Law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, Greece’s legal adviser, has been paid about 6.52 million euros so far, the ministry added, without making clear if it would receive any additional payments in the future.

“The 74 million-euro total mentioned in the report is totally inaccurate,” the finance ministry said in a statement in response to a report published on the website of weekly newspaper Proto Thema.

The closing agents of the bond swap received 4 million euros, the ministry said without identifying them.

Greece’s Public Debt Management Agency named Deutsche Bank DBKG.DE and HSBC (HSBA.L) as closing agents of the deal in a statement released earlier this month. ($1 = 0.7582 euros)

