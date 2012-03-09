FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank lobby group IIF welcomes Greek debt swap
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 9, 2012 / 7:00 AM / 6 years ago

Bank lobby group IIF welcomes Greek debt swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - The Institute of International Finance (IIF), the bank lobby that negotiated Greece’s debt swap on behalf of the debt-laden country’s private creditors, on Friday welcomed the results of the exchange.

“We welcome the results of the voluntary debt exchange by Greece, announced this morning by the Greek authorities,” the chief negotiators for the IIF said in a statement.

“The debt exchange results, and the associated unprecedented upfront nominal reduction in the privately-held Greek debt, will catalyze the front financial official sector support for Greece’s new three-year reform program,” it added.

Reporting by Harry Papachristou

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.