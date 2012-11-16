Germany sees no risk of IMF pulling out of Greek aid efforts

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government sees no risk of the International Monetary Fund pulling out of international efforts to help debt-burdened Greece, a German finance ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

Asked about disagreement between the IMF and the euro zone about extending a deadline for Greece’s debt-reduction goals, ministry spokeswoman Marianne Kothe said she was not aware of any danger that this might lead to the IMF withdrawing.

A row between euro zone governments and the IMF over how to make Greece’s giant debt mountain manageable is holding up the release of 31 billion euros ($39.5 billion) in emergency loans needed to keep Athens afloat.

“I know of no IMF threat to pull out of the aid programme for Greece,” Kothe told a news conference, adding that the Fund would continue “to strive for a solution for Greece”.