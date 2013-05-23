FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF board to discuss Greece on May 31, mission heading to Athens
#Business News
May 23, 2013 / 3:56 PM / in 4 years

IMF board to discuss Greece on May 31, mission heading to Athens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will send a team to Greece early next month for talks with Greek authorities and the IMF’s bailout partners, following a meeting of the IMF executive board to discuss a review of Greece’s program, the IMF said on Thursday.

The IMF has joined Greece’s euro zone partners in providing billions of euros in bailout aid to help the nation avoid crashing out of the common currency bloc. Disbursement of the money is dependent on Greece meeting strict conditions.

“The executive board is expected to meet next week, Friday, May 31, to discussion the completion of the third review of Greece’s program,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters during a regular press briefing in Washington.

“A staff team will start discussions in Athens with the Greek authorities and our European partners on June 4. These discussions are expected to last about two weeks and Poul Thomsen will be leading the mission,” he said, referring to the IMF’s mission chief to Greece.

Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Leslie Adler

