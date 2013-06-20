FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to avoid financing problems if it delivers on program: IMF
June 20, 2013 / 9:03 PM / in 4 years

Greece to avoid financing problems if it delivers on program: IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday urged Greece to speedily deliver on its bailout program, adding that doing so would ensure the country encounters “no financing problems.”

“If the review is concluded by the end of July, as expected, no financing problems will arise because the program is financed till end-July 2014,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in a statement.

The Financial Times reported on Thursday the IMF might suspend aid to Greece next month unless euro zone leaders plugged a funding gap in the Greek rescue program.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that European foot-dragging could leave Greece some 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) short this year as some euro zone creditors were reluctant to roll over their Greek debt holdings.

Reporting by Alister Bull and Timothy Ahmann

