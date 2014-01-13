Greek deflation eases in December, remains near record

A man pushes a cart next to a wall covered in graffiti in Athens May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s deep recession dragged consumer prices down in December for the 10th consecutive month but the deflation rate eased from a record set the previous month, data showed on Monday.

Record unemployment, wage cuts and spare capacity in the economy continued to pull prices down, making the economy more competitive but threatening to hurt Greece’s efforts to rein in debt.

Consumer prices fell 1.7 percent on an annual basis in December after falling 2.9 percent in November, when it hit its highest level of deflation since monthly records began in 1960.

“The slowdown in pace in December was due to special discounts offered in the previous month. The new reading is more in line with the overall trend which is expected to continue for the next couple of quarters,” said Nikos Magginas, economist at Greece’s National Bank.

Price falls are seen by Greece’s international lenders - its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund - as a way to make Greek companies more competitive abroad and protect consumers whose incomes have been squeezed sharply.

But a faster-than-expected fall in prices could hurt economic growth, increase Greece’s debt-to-GDP ratio and upset the macroeconomic projections underpinning its 240-billion-euro bailout, the OECD has warned.

Economists and the Greek central bank expect high unemployment and weak demand to keep consumer prices falling over the medium term.

December’s deflation reading was at a slower pace than forecasts by economists who were expecting prices to fall by 2.2 percent.

The EU-harmonized deflation rate slowed to a 1.8 percent fall in prices from a 2.9 percent fall in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a decline of 2.5 percent in December.

The latest reading brought last year’s average to a fall in prices of 0.9 percent. The economy has been in deflation terrain for 10 months including December.