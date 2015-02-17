Greek deflation picks up in January, prices drop for 23rd month

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek consumer prices fell 2.8 percent in January, with the annual pace of deflation accelerating from a 2.6 percent drop in December, data from the country’s statistics service showed on Tuesday.

Greece’s EU-harmonized deflation rate also picked up, showing prices fell by 2.8 percent in January, with the reading slightly faster than an average forecast of a 2.7 percent drop in prices by economists polled by Reuters.

Greece’s consumer prices fell by an average 1.3 percent in 2014 compared to a year earlier.

For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has been in deflation mode for the last 23 months as cuts in wages and pensions and a deep recession exerted downward pressures.

Deflation in Greece hit its highest level in November 2013, with consumer prices registering a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline.

Euro zone consumer prices also fell 0.6 percent from a year earlier in January, more steeply than expected, supporting the backers of the European Central Bank’s money-printing plan to combat sustained deflation.