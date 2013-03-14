Greece to probe foreign firm over Iran shipping network ties

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece on Thursday ordered a probe into an unnamed foreign company to see if its license to operate in the country should be revoked over its involvement in an alleged covert shipping network operated on behalf of the Iranian government.

A preliminary investigation by the Greek shipping ministry has shown there is no Greek-flagged ship or Greek shipping company is involved in the case, the ministry said.

Earlier the United States slapped financial sanctions on a Greek businessman it says secretly operated a shipping network on behalf of the Iranian government to get around international sanctions on the country’s sale of oil.