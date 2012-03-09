OLRTXT PTD PGE PCM PEN GR DBT ISU EU EZC IMF GVD MCE MMT BNK

Greece says not worried by possible CDS payout

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece is not worried about the fallout from any decision the International Swaps and Derivatives Association makes on whether credit default swaps must be paid out after a bond swap, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Friday.

“This is not a concern for us because the net amount at stake globally if CDS are triggered is less than 5 billion,” he told parliament.

“This is a totally negligible sum for the Greek and the European economy.”