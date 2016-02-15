FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek January central govt. budget surplus beats target, revenues in line
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 15, 2016 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Greek January central govt. budget surplus beats target, revenues in line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People make their way next to the headquarters of Bank of Greece in central Athens, Greece, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s central government registered a primary budget surplus of 1.193 billion euros ($1.34 billion) in January, beating its target by 886 million euros, helped by lower outlays and higher inflows by EU funds, finance ministry data showed on Monday.

The central government surplus excludes the budgets of social security organizations and local administrations and is different from the figure monitored by Greece’s EU/IMF lenders, but indicates the state of the country’s finances.

The government’s target was for a primary budget surplus - which excludes debt-servicing costs - of 307 million euros for January.

Tax revenues came in at 3.65 billion euros, broadly in line with a target of 3.66 billion euros.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.