Greece's Democratic Left leader wants wide coalition

ATHENS (Reuters) - The leader of Greece’s small Democratic Left party said on Thursday he was willing to participate in a wide coalition that would keep the country in the euro but disengage it from the international bailout keeping it afloat.

“I propose the formation of an ecumenical government that will respect the people’s mandate,” Fotis Kouvelis said after meeting Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos, who was given earlier on Thursday three days to form a government.