Greece leftist party promises corporate tax overhaul
#World News
June 12, 2012 / 3:58 PM / 5 years ago

Greece leftist party promises corporate tax overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Alexis Tsipras, head of Greece's radical left SYRIZA party, attends a pre-election rally at Elefsina suburb, west of Athens June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

ROME (Reuters) - The head of Greece’s leftist SYRIZA party pledged on Tuesday to introduce a progressive corporate tax scale that would increase tax for high-earning businesses but dismissed fears that investment could dry up if he came to power after the June 17 election.

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said that investment relied more on a stable tax system than on the tax rate.

Greece currently has a 20 percent corporate tax rate for large listed companies.

Reporting By Harry Papachristou and Renee Maltezou

