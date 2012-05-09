FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek leftist leader Tsipras asks to meet Hollande
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 9, 2012 / 12:19 PM / 5 years ago

Greek leftist leader Tsipras asks to meet Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - The leader of Greece’s Left Coalition party Alexis Tsipras, who is currently holding talks to form a coalition government, has asked to meet with French president-elect Francois Hollande, a party official said on Wednesday.

“He wants to meet Mr. Hollande,” the official told Reuters. “It has been communicated.”

Hollande, who campaigned on a pro-growth ticket and said he would seek to renegotiate an EU fiscal pact, beat conservative incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in Sunday’s runoff election to become the country’s first Socialist president in 17 years.

Tsipras, whose party came second in Sunday’s election, is pressing an anti-austerity agenda, asking the leaders of the two pro-bailout parties to renounce previous pledges to stick with the plan as a condition for collaborating.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.