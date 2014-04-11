FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Merkel praises Greece, wants joint European response to Putin letter
April 11, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Merkel praises Greece, wants joint European response to Putin letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a forum with Greek startup business people in Athens April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Germany will continue to back Greece, whose reforms are paying off but still has a long way to go to overhaul its economy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in Athens on Friday.

Asked to comment on a letter by Russian Premier Vladimir Putin to 18 European leaders, about the flows of natural gas from Russia to the Ukraine, Merkel said Europe needed to consult and deliver a joint response.

“There is good reason to take this letter as an opportunity to deliver a joint European response,” Merkel said, adding the issue will be discussed in a meeting by European Union foreign ministers on Monday.

Reporting By Karolina Tagaris, Writing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
