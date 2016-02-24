Greek PM, Merkel agree on need to stick to EU decisions on migrants

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, expressing his deep displeasure over the failure of some EU countries to stick to decisions on tackling the refugee crisis, his office said on Wednesday.

The two leaders agreed to intensify efforts to implement EU decisions, support Greece and begin NATO operations in the Aegean Sea immediately to counter smuggling networks to reduce migrant inflows.

Greece has protested against restrictions imposed by countries further north along the main land migration route into Europe, including along Austria’s frontier with Slovenia and Macedonia’s border with Greece.