ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s ruling coalition appointed economist Yannis Stournaras as the country’s new finance minister, the prime minister’s office said on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has decided to name Athens University economics professor and Director of (economic think-tank) IOBE Yannis Stournaras as Finance Minister,” Samaras’s office said in a statement. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)