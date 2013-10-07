Former Greek minister found guilty of money laundering

Former socialist minister Akis Tsohatzopoulos walks towards a police car after he was arrested in his luxurious neo-classical mansion at the foot of the Athens Acropolis April 11, 2012. REUTERS/EUROKINISSI

ATHENS (Reuters) - A former Greek minister already in jail for tax fraud was given another 20 years in prison for money laundering on Monday, court officials said, in a case that has come to symbolize the graft that has plagued the crisis-hit country.

Akis Tsohatzopoulos, defense minister from 1996 to 2001, was convicted of putting kickbacks from arms deals between 1997 and 2001 into foreign bank accounts, the officials added.

His wife, ex-wife, daughter and 13 others were also convicted of money laundering on Monday.

In the highest-profile conviction of a politician in decades, Tsohatzopoulos was sentenced in March to eight years in prison for failing to disclose the source of his wealth and submitting false income statements in 2006-2009.

Soaring unemployment and austerity measures have deepened popular anger against the generation of politicians who led Greece into a debt crisis in 2009.

The government is trying to placate that anger by cracking down harder on high-level tax evasion and fraud.

Tsohatzopoulos last served as a minister in 2004 and quit politics in 2009.

Two other defendants were acquitted of the money laundering charges, the court officials said.