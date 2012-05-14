FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four Greek parties to take part in Monday talks: source
May 14, 2012 / 7:07 AM / 5 years ago

Four Greek parties to take part in Monday talks: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s president has invited the leaders of the country’s three biggest parties plus a smaller, moderate leftist group to take part in talks to form a coalition government on Monday, a senior presidency official told Reuters.

“There will be a meeting with the leaders of the three big parties and (Democratic Left leader Fotis) Kouvelis,” the official said.

Greece’s three biggest parties are conservative New Democracy and the Socialist PASOK which back the country’s international bailout and the radical leftist SYRIZA, which opposes it.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Harry Papachristou

