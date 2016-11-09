FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Greek bank's rescue fund may call shareholders meeting at NBG
November 9, 2016
November 9, 2016 / 5:36 PM / 10 months ago

Greek bank's rescue fund may call shareholders meeting at NBG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man makes a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of National Bank in Athens March 23, 2015.Alkis Konstantinidis

AΘΗΝΑ (Reuters) - Greece's bank rescue fund HFSF said on Wednesday that it may call an extraordinary shareholders meeting at National Bank after its member on the banks' board voted against the appointment of a new chairman.

"HFSF, according to the General Council's decision, is contemplating calling an extraordinary General Meeting taking into account that the smooth cooperation between the board of Directors of NBG and the controlling shareholder is essential," the fund said in a press release.

National Bank (NBG) reconstituted its board of directors on Wednesday, appointing former deputy central bank governor Panagiotis Thomopoulos as its new chairman.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
