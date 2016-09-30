National Bank sells funds to Deutsche bank, Goldman Sachs for 288 million euros

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's National Bank (NBGr.AT) has completed the sale of eleven funds managed by its private equity arm to funds managed by Deutsche Bank Private Equity and Goldman Sachs Asset Management for 288 mln euros ($323.4 million), National Bank said on Friday.

"The sale of the funds underlines NBG management's unequivocal commitment to the successful implementation of the Bank's restructuring plan and its long-term strategy to successfully redeploy capital towards the Greek economy," the bank said in a statement.