FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Greece's NBG hires Goldman, Morgan Stanley on sale of insurance unit: sources
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 1, 2016 / 3:10 PM / 9 months ago

Greece's NBG hires Goldman, Morgan Stanley on sale of insurance unit: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's second largest lender National Bank (NBG) has hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as advisors on the sale of a stake in its insurance subsidiary National Insurance, banking sources close to the procedure said on Thursday.

Founded in 1891 National Insurance is the oldest insurer in Greece and is fully owned by NBG. A provider of life and non-life insurance products, it had a 16.6 percent share of the market last year with net profit of 98 million euros.

The sought sale is part of NBG's restructuring plan to exit from non-banking operations and focus on core banking, agreed with banking regulators.

"Goldman and Morgan Stanley will explore interest in the unit from potential buyers," one of the sources told Reuters, declining to be named.

An NBG spokesman would not confirm or deny the plan.

Late last year peer Eurobank, the country's third largest lender, agreed to sell an 80 percent stake in its insurance subsidiary Eurolife to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings for 316 million euros ($334.80 million).

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Mediobanca advised Eurobank on the transaction.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.