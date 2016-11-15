FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Obama says Greek economy needs space, debt relief for growth
#World News
November 15, 2016 / 3:01 PM / 9 months ago

Obama says Greek economy needs space, debt relief for growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's economy needs "space" to return to growth again, U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday, adding he would urge the country's foreign creditors to take steps towards putting the country on path for a durable economic recovery.

"We cannot simply look to austerity as a strategy," Obama said after meeting Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Obama, who is in Athens on Nov. 15-16 on his last foreign tour as president, said it was difficult to imagine a growth strategy without some debt relief.

Reporting By Jeff Mason; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Michele Kambas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
