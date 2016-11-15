U.S. President Barack Obama (R) greets President-elect Donald Trump in the White House Oval Office in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

ATHENS U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he wanted to ensure a smooth as possible handover to president-elect Donald Trump.

"I still don't feel responsible for what the president-elect says or does," Obama said during a visit to Athens in response to a question.

"But I do feel respoinsibity as president of the United States to make sure that I facilitate a good transition and I present to him as well as to the the American people my best thinking, my best ideas, about how to move the country forward," he said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason)