House Democrats push back leadership vote: Democratic aide
WASHINGTON Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday moved to postpone a vote on their next leader until Nov. 30, a Democratic aide said.
ATHENS U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he wanted to ensure a smooth as possible handover to president-elect Donald Trump.
"I still don't feel responsible for what the president-elect says or does," Obama said during a visit to Athens in response to a question.
"But I do feel respoinsibity as president of the United States to make sure that I facilitate a good transition and I present to him as well as to the the American people my best thinking, my best ideas, about how to move the country forward," he said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason)
WASHINGTON U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady on Tuesday said Republicans should defend free trade and the party should defend the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) in the new Congress.
WASHINGTON Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has emerged as a leading candidate to be U.S. secretary of state for President-elect Donald Trump, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.