Greece asks sole bidders for OPAP to improve offer: source
April 22, 2013 / 5:10 PM / 4 years ago

Greece asks sole bidders for OPAP to improve offer: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s privatisation agency has asked the Greek-Czech investment fund Emma Delta, the only bidder to stay in the race for control of gambling monopoly OPAP (OPAr.AT), to improve its offer, an official close to the sale told Reuters on Monday.

Athens wants Emma Delta to pay about 650 million euros for a 33 percent stake plus management rights for Greece’s most profitable company, the official said on condition of anonymity.

Emma Delta, controlled by Czech investor Jiri Smejc, Greek shipowner George Melisanidis and Greek businessman Dimitris Copelouzos, have offered 622 million euros ($810.50 million), another official with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters earlier on Monday.

Reporting by Harry Papachristou

