ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece agreed to sell a controlling 33 percent stake in its gambling monopoly OPAP (OPAr.AT) to Greek-Czech investment fund Emma Delta for 652 million euros ($859.6 million), two senior Greek government officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

Under the terms of the deal, Greece will also retain dividends of 60 million euros, bringing its total proceeds to 712 million, the officials added.

($1 = 0.7585 euros)