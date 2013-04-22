FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emma Delta offers 622 million euros for gambling firm OPAP: source
April 22, 2013 / 4:30 PM / in 4 years

Emma Delta offers 622 million euros for gambling firm OPAP: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek-Czech investment fund Emma Delta has offered 622 million euros ($810.50 million) to buy a 33 percent stake and management rights in Greece’s gambling monopoly OPAP (OPAr.AT), an official directly involved in the sale told Reuters on Monday.

“Emma Delta offered 622 million euros,” said the official on condition of anonymity. Greece’s advisors National Bank and Deutsche Bank have estimated the stake’s value at 610 million euros and an independent advisor at a minimum 650 million, the official added.

A board meeting at privatisation agency HRADF on how to proceed with the sale was still ongoing. A rival bid from U.S. fund Third Point was disqualified.

Reporting by Harry Papachristou

