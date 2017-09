An employee of Calpak company, a Greek company producing and developing solar energy applications, works at the boilers producing line in Korinthos, about 50 miles west of Athens April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 8.1 percent year-on-year in July after an upwardly revised 0.6 percent rise in the previous month, the country’s statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.

Reduced production of non-metallic minerals, wood and apparel led to a 4.3 percent decline in manufacturing output in July.