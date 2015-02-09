FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek industrial output falls 3.8 percent year-on-year in December
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 9, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

Greek industrial output falls 3.8 percent year-on-year in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 3.8 percent year-on-year in December after an upwardly revised 2.5 percent rise in November, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.

The drop was mainly due to a 13.2 percent fall in mining output while electricity production declined 18.6 percent.

Manufacturing production rose 2.1 percent from a year earlier.

December’s fall follows a rise in November which had paused an eight-month stretch of declines since February last year, based on revised data that sets 2010 as the base year.

For 2014 as a whole industrial output shrank 2.7 percent year-on-year.

Greek industrial output has declined for six consecutive years over 2008-13, contracting by a total of 30 percent from its peak.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.