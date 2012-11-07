Greek ruling parties expel dissenters, majority shrinks

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s co-ruling New Democracy and Socialist PASOK parties ejected seven deputies from their ranks on Thursday after they failed to back an austerity law aimed at unlocking aid the country needs to avoid bankruptcy.

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras expelled one lawmaker from his New Democracy party, while PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos expelled six from his parliamentary group.

The departures of the deputies reduces the three party coalition’s majority to 169 out of the assembly’s 300 seats.