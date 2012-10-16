Greek leftist party leader says doesn't accept troika demands

ATHENS (Reuters) - The leader of a small leftist party in Greece’s ruling coalition said on Tuesday he would not accept demands by international lenders to further liberalize the labor market.

“The troika demands feed recession and galloping unemployment,” said Fotis Kouvelis, leader of the Democratic Left party, after a meeting among party leaders.

He said Greece needed more time to impose a new austerity package demanded by the so-called troika of International Monetary Fund, European Commission and European Central Bank lenders in exchange for funds to keep Athens afloat. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Writing by Renee Maltezou)