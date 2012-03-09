OLRTXT DBT FUND MMT GVD FINS BISV BSVC INSR BNK INS MCE MEVN

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2012 / 11:37 AM / in 6 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greece's Prime Minister Lucas Papademos signs a "fiscal compact" enshrining common debt rules among the 17 members of the euro zone during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Greece expects first funds from second bailout soon: official

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece expects to receive the first payments under a new EU/IMF bailout shortly after euro zone finance ministers sign off on the deal next week, a senior finance ministry official said on Friday.

“The first funds from the new loans will be disbursed in the days to follow immediately after the Eurogroup meeting ... which will approve the new (loan) agreement,” the official who declined to be named told reporters.

Greece has to repay bonds maturing on March 20.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Harry Papachristou

