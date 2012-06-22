Weak demand shrinks Greek current account gap

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s current account deficit more than halved in April as austerity-hit businesses and consumers bought fewer imports, data from the debt-laden country’s central bank showed on Friday.

The deficit dropped 59 percent to 0.912 billion euros ($1 billion) compared with April 2011, the Bank of Greece said.

The country’s high current account gap, which eased to 9.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) last year from 10.5 percent in 2010, reflects eroded economic competitiveness, partly the result of years of wage increases not matched by productivity gains.

“The narrowing of the current account gap gained pace in April due to a bigger drop in imports, an improved fuels balance and lower payments for shipping-related services,” said National Bank economist Nikos Magginas.

He said tourism revenue continued to show weakness but the decline was limited to single digits leading up to the peak summer season.

Official data showed tourism receipts were down 8.4 percent year-on-year in April after declining 11.2 percent in March. Foreign arrivals dropped 6.5 percent in April, improving from a 12.7 percent decline in the previous month.

The central bank sees the current account deficit narrowing to about 7 percent of GDP this year, while the OECD in its latest outlook projects it at 7.6 percent.

Greece’s economy slumped by nearly 7 percent last year and is expected to stay in recession for a fifth straight year in 2012. The Bank of Greece and the OECD project GDP will decline by 5.0 to 5.3 percent, based on their latest forecasts.