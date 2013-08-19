Greek current account surplus widens in June, helped by tourism

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s current account surplus widened in June, helped by a smaller trade gap and surging tourism receipts, the Bank of Greece (BOGr.AT) said on Monday.

The current account balance, a key measure of economic competitiveness, showed a surplus of 663 million euros ($884 million) from 73.1 million euros in the same month last year.

Tourism receipts, the country’s biggest money earner, rose 21 percent year-on-year to 1.59 billion euros in June. This brings total tourism receipts in the first half of the year to 3.32 billion euros, up 18 percent compared with the same period last year.