Greek current account surplus widens in September
#Business News
November 19, 2013 / 9:22 AM / 4 years ago

Greek current account surplus widens in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Greek flag flutters in front of the Acropolis hill in Athens August 21, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s current account surplus widened in September, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday, helped by a rise in tourism receipts.

The current account balance, a key measure of economic competitiveness, showed a surplus of 964 million euros ($1.30 billion) from 895 million euros in the same month last year.

Tourism receipts, the country’s biggest money earner, rose 17.3 percent year-on-year to 2.07 billion euros in September, bringing total revenue in the first nine months of the year to 10.7 billion euros, up 14.3 percent year-on-year.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

