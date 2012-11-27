FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece appoints new debt agency chief: source
November 27, 2012

Greece appoints new debt agency chief: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has appointed banker Stelios Papadopoulos as new head of the country’s Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA), a finance ministry official told Reuters on Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

Papadopoulos replaces Petros Christodoulou, who left the PDMA earlier this year to become a senior executive at National Bank of Greece, the country’s biggest commercial lender.

The debt agency oversaw the country’s debt restructuring earlier this year and will conduct a planned debt buyback under its latest bailout.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
